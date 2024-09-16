Acana tells Prisons to unlock skills potential of communities

The Acholi Paramount Chief, Rwot David Onen Acana II, has called on Uganda Prisons to collaborate with local communities around the prison farms to promote sustainable development.

Speaking to a delegation from Uganda Prisons, led by the Deputy Commissioner General of Prisons, Mr Samuel Akena, at his palace on Friday, Rwot Acana emphasised the importance of partnerships to enhance agricultural skills.

"I believe we should be partners with Uganda Prisons. You have seeds and other products, but it would be more beneficial if we were also taught how to produce these things ourselves," Rwot Acana said.

He suggested that communities around prison farms could be trained in seed production and animal breeding, which would be more sustainable than simply receiving heifers or goats.

Rwot Acana stressed that empowering communities through training would contribute to their long-term well-being.

"It would be much better if they could do it by themselves," he added.

He noted that the Acholi people, being primarily agriculturalists, would greatly benefit from this type of empowerment, which could contribute to the socio-economic transformation of the region.

"We played a key role during the 20-year war, and after that, we had to rethink our plans, focusing on production to stay relevant," Rwot Acana explained.

He also acknowledged the challenges the Chiefdom faces due to limited resources but affirmed their continued efforts, particularly in conflict resolution.

However, Rwot Acana highlighted the region's pressing issue of land conflicts, pointing out that the abundant land available has led to disputes.

"Land is a key factor in production, and if there is conflict over it, production capacity will be affected," he said.

He rebuked those who assume the land is free and cautioned against land grabbing and illegal sales.

“This land is not free; it belongs to people, and it is our honour," he added.

Mr Akena acknowledged the region's poverty despite its vast resources.

"It's unfortunate that we are the poorest, considering the region's good land, people, and infrastructure," Mr Akena said.

He emphasised that Uganda Prisons is working to coordinate its activities for the benefit of the people in the region, including those in prison.

"When you visit these prisons, you'll see that most inmates are our own people. They are still human beings, and we must respect their rights to help reintegrate them back into society," he said.

Mr Akena further explained that Uganda Prisons is supporting seed production for crops like maize, soybeans, and sunflower, as part of government interventions aimed at improving the region's agricultural capacity.