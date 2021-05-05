ACCA boss succumbs to Cancer

Through a May 5, 2021 announcement, ACCA told members via email that that Beatrice had ‘‘lost her yearlong battle to cancer.

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

The Head of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) in Uganda ,Ms Beatrice Isagayite has died from Cancer.

Through a May 5, 2021 announcement, ACCA told members via an email Daily Monitor has seen- that that Beatrice had ‘‘lost her yearlong battle to cancer.’’

“𝗜𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗴𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝘀𝗮𝗱𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘄𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵 𝗼𝗳 𝗕𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗜𝘀𝗮𝗴𝗮𝘆𝗶𝘁𝗲, 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗼𝗳 𝗔𝗖𝗖𝗔 𝗨𝗴𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮,” part of the statement read.

Under her leadership, the Association alongside other big companies launched the annual Chief Finance Officers (CFO) awards in Uganda that recognise and award the best Chief Finance Officers.

This, financiers say, has shaped accounting and finance in some of Uganda's top companies.

Details regarding burial arrangements were yet to be communicated by press time.

*Developing story…