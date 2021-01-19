Accept Cabinet posts, Opposition members told

By Stephen Otage More by this Author

Retired High Court Justice Mary Maitum has advised Opposition members to accept Cabinet appointments if President Museveni invites them.

While addressing journalists about the findings of Women Situation Room, a peace-building project, from last week’s presidential and parliamentary polls, Justice Maitum said the public should appreciate the appointments so that planning is done nationally and not politically.

“The public should not look at such appointments as a sell-out but it should be on merit. It should be someone who can give opinions and ideas that develop the country because one party cannot have the monopoly of ideas to develop the country,” she said.

Asked where this kind of system is working in the world, Justice Maitum said in Britain, when there are critical decisions for government to take, it consults the leader of opposition to find out how to handle such a situation.

She said the government then incorporates the ideas and gives a sense of a national government.

We could not get comments from the Forum for Democratic Change, Democratic Party and the National Unity Platform to find out whether they would accept the appointments as their spokespersons did not pick or return our repeated phone calls.



