Access to electricity to boost household income in Serere

The government has commissioned a rural electrification project in Serere District with the aim to improve access to electricity in order to improve household income.



The project funded by Islamic Development bank (IDB) through the Ministry of Energy and Mineral development, seeks to extend power lines to rural communities that have previously been underserved.



The initiative is part of the broader national strategy to enhance rural access to electricity and drive development in the district.



The State Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Sidronius Okaasai Opolot, said on Thursday that the project will enable residents of Serere to connect to the national grid thus fostering growth in various sectors such as businesses, health, agriculture, and education.



“It is expected to improve living conditions by providing power for household use, supporting the operation of health facilities, and enhancing the quality of education through lighting and technology,”Mr Opolot said.



Speaking at commissioning of a rural electrification project in Kateta Sub County, Serere District, Mr Opolot also said electrification will lead to job creation and the establishment of small industries in the area.



He added that the availability of electricity will reduce dependence on traditional energy sources like kerosene and firewood, improving environmental sustainability and health conditions.



The residents and local leaders highlighted the numerous challenges they have been facing without reliable electricity, including the inability to access modern communication, refrigeration for perishable goods, and mechanized farming equipment.



Mr Opolot said that the government will ensure that every homestead in the country will have electricity by 2030.

“We want to make sure every home is connected to power by 2030. We want 100 percent power connection coverage in the country,” the minister said.



However the leaders and community members noted that while power lines run through their villages, they remain unconnected, despite their land and crops being destroyed to pave the way for the construction of the electric lines.



The Minister of State for Fisheries, Ms Helen Adoa, said: “Even us (Members of Parliaments) in this district have not been having power in our homes. We have been using solar,”Ms Adoa said.



Serere County MP, Mr Emmanuel Omoding, said people who bought welding machines had been idle due to lack of power.



“There is a need to extend electricity to rural communities at a time when the country is decentralizing production processing and value addition to parish level,”Mr Omoding said.



He said there are no transformers in most of the areas to enable the operation of food processing machines. “Many small scale businesses are suffering due to load-shielding in the area,” he said.



The Serere District chairperson, Stephen Ochola, asked the government to consider reducing the electricity connection fees.



“We commend the government for bringing power closer to the rural communities, but the high tariffs is a big challenge to rural households, " Mr Ochola said.



