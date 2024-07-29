Accountant charged with disturbing religious ceremony, granted bail

Claire Namara, a 25-year-old accountant and former Guild Vice President of Kyambogo University, was on Monday arraigned before the Nateete/Rubaga Court on charges of disturbing a lawful religious ceremony.

Namara, who was arrested on Sunday during an anti-corruption protest at Rubaga Cathedral Church, denied the charge and was granted a non-cash bail of Shs500,000. Her sureties were also bonded at Shs500,000 non-cash.

"The sureties are substantial as they are close relatives, she is still presumed innocent until proven guilty, there is no objection to the bail by the state, she has no previous criminal record," ruled Magistrate Amon Mugezi.

This was Namara's lawyers, led by Eron Kiiza, argued that the case was bailable and did not involve any violence, and that she had no criminal record.

Magistrate Mugezi granted bail on the condition that Namara presents a photocopy of her national identity card and a letter from her local council introducing her to court at the next mention of the case.

The case was adjourned to August 22 for mention, with investigations still ongoing.