Accountants at the heart of corruption, says IGG

The Inspector General of Government (IGG), Ms Beti Namisango Kamya, has highlighted the role accountants play in facilitating corruption, which annually costs taxpayers Shs10 trillion.

Speaking at the 12th CPA Economic Forum in Entebbe on Wednesday, Ms Kamya stated that accountants are directly involved in every corruption case, depriving millions of Ugandans of essential services.

In response, Mr Derick Nkajja, the chief executive officer of the Institute of Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU), emphasised the institution’s commitment to producing professionals of integrity.

He asserted that ICPAU is dedicated to upholding ethical standards to ensure non-corrupt practices among its members.

Ms Kamya criticised a small fraction of government officials, including accountants, for contributing to Uganda’s status as one of the most corrupt countries globally. She pointed out that each government ministry, department, or agency (MDA) has a senior-level accountant and an internal auditor tasked with ensuring the proper use of public funds. However, these professionals often misuse their positions to facilitate fraud, theft, embezzlement, and abuse of office.

In her presentation, “Impact of Corruption and Fraud on the Economy,” Ms Kamya noted that the government employs 380,000 out of Uganda’s 45.9 million people, as per the 2024 National Population and Housing Census.

Of these employees, 150,000 are teachers, 80,000 soldiers, 40,000 police officers, 15,000 prison service workers, and 65,000 lower-level employees such as secretaries, cashiers, cleaners, drivers, and junior accountants.

The remaining 30,000 are top officials, including the President, Ministers, Members of Parliament, Judges, Permanent Secretaries, Commissioners, and other high-ranking individuals who control the country’s resources.

Ms Kamya lamented that these officials have driven hundreds of thousands of Ugandans to flee their homeland for economic reasons, leading to poor service delivery. She questioned why such corruption is tolerated.

Mr Nkajja detailed ICPAU’s efforts to ensure that its members serve the public interest, including offering professional accountancy education, continuous professional development, licensing and quality assurance, and conducting disciplinary and investigative actions.

He highlighted the rigorous certification process, adherence to a Code of Ethics, and the role of the Disciplinary Committee in addressing breaches of ethical standards.

According to Ms Kamya, Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index rated Uganda at 26 percent, placing it among the 39 most corrupt countries out of 181.

This aligns with the Inspectorate’s 2021 investigation, which revealed that Shs10 trillion is lost annually to corruption.

The IGG’s remarks come as the President intensifies efforts to combat government corruption.

