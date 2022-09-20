Accused land grabber again remanded to Kigo prison  

Entebbe Chief Magistrate Court has further remanded a man accused of grabbing land.

Court presided over by Chief Magistrate Stella Maris Amabilis Monday remanded Charles Kyagaba, a businessman, who is a resident of Buziga Cell Makindye Division, to Kigo prison until September 26.

Kyagaba, who was earlier this month arrested by State House Anti-Corruption Unit, faces charges of malicious damage after he allegedly demolished a house belonging to Ms Margaret Kyomuhangi in Ziru Village, Wakiso District.

It is alleged that the accused and three others at large, including Mr Benon Kabuusu, Robert Komakech, and one Wasswa, on April 23 unlawfully demolished Ms Kyomuhangi’s house claiming that she built it on his land.

Kyagaba has since denied the charges. Through his lawyers led by Mr Evans Ochieng, Kyagaba asked court to release him on bail.

“Our client has been on remand; we have presented substantial sureties with all their documents. We request this honourable court to grant him bail,” Mr Ochieng implored court.

However, Resident State Attorney Jannat Kitimbo objected to Kyagaba’s bail application on grounds that she needed more time to scrutinise the bail papers.

“The court is mandated to give an opportunity to the complainant to establish any information before the decision to grant bail; therefore, we need to be given time to verify the documents presented by the sureties to enable us make proper reply,” Ms Kitimbo said.

Ms Carol Kobwa, the sister to the complainant, said: “We are happy this time that since the State House arrested him, we think that this time we may get justice because we have been running to different police stations but were never helped, therefore, it’s good that he has been denied bail.”