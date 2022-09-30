Aceng to health workers: Save Ebola patients first, money will come later

The Minister for Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, has warned health workers and other members of the district Ebola taskforce to stop commercialising the deadly virus, saying they need to first concentrate on saving lives.

"I want to appeal to health workers to first save lives. You cannot compare the allowances you’re asking for with a life. We understand the need for allowances, you cannot compare Shs80,000 with a life, let us save lives, money will come later," she said.

The minister made the remarks on Friday while meeting members of the Ebola task force for Kyegegwa District.

She appealed to the task force to sensitise people and stop the myth that Ebola is witchcraft.

"If we are to win this war, the population should be on our side and get to know that Ebola virus disease is real not witchcraft. It's our responsibility as leaders to sensitise the public to understand Ebola signs and symptoms," Ms Aceng said.

She said that the number of districts with Ebola virus disease has reached four, namely; Mubende, Kyegegwa, Kasanda and Kagadi.

According to Ms Aceng, the number of confirmed Ebola cases in the country by Friday was 35, and the confirmed fatalities are seven.

Kyegegwa District currently has three confirmed cases of Ebola and one died. The surveillance has identified 50 contacts and 13 samples have been taken for testing.