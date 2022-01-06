Acholi chief rejects UBOS poverty report

People in internally displaced camps in Acholi Sub-region. The LRA insurgency forced many into the camps. PHOTO / FILE

By  Tobbias Jolly Owiny

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Findings indicate that the sub-region has the poorest levels in the north at 67.5 per cent, 2.5 per cent higher than Karamoja.

The Acholi paramount chief, Mr  David Onen Acana II, has rejected the latest poverty ranking by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), which places the sub-region as the poorest in the north.

