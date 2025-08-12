Acholi farmers demand audit in Shs3 billion cooperative dispute

Members of the East Acholi Cooperative Union have petitioned Parliament to intervene in a 27-year leadership wrangle and a dispute over Shs3.1 billion, which they say has crippled the once-thriving farmers’ body.

Founded in 1951, the union, whose members are farmers from Kitgum, Pader, Agago, Lamwo, Karenga, Kotido, and Abim districts, has been embroiled in bitter infighting since 1997, a conflict that has nearly brought the 74-year-old institution to its knees.

Last week, four members of the union petitioned the Public Accounts Committee, Local Government, accusing the current leadership of bad governance, corruption, nepotism, and gross mismanagement.

Mr Christopher Okema Amic, the lead petitioner, told MPs on the committee chaired by Kilak South MP Gilbert Olanya that “there is a deliberate effort to kill the union,” alleging that a small group has captured it for personal gain.

“The current management is recruiting staff without following the laws and policies governing cooperatives. Elections are not conducted as per the guidelines, and funds released by the government have been abused,” he said.

Mr Amic claimed that since 2019, those in office have been operating illegally, disregarding cooperative laws.

“We do not know how the current secretary manager was recruited. We suspect he may be a relative of the late former chairperson. Some employees are simply hand-picked by senior managers,” he alleged.

The other petitioners, Mr Bosco Odong, Mr Alfred Apenya, and Mr Martin Angala, backed the accusations. Mr Apenya said the cooperative is being “run like a family business,” with no respect for members.

“At one point, the current leaders conducted a fraudulent election under the watch of the police and the army,” Mr Apenya told the committee.

The petitioners want a special audit of the union’s books and investigations into how the more than Shs3.1 billion released by the government, through the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, was spent. They also cited underutilisation of union land, poor accountability, embezzlement, and abuse of office.

The disgruntled members said a plea they made to President Museveni in September 1998 to restore lawful operations in the union went unanswered.

However, acting Secretary Manager Henry Komakech dismissed the allegations as false, describing the petitioners as “defiant members who do not want to work within the law.”

“These allegations are baseless. I have been investigated by the RDC, the IGG, and the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, and nothing was found against me,” he told MPs.

The East Acholi Cooperative Union has had a troubled history.

In May 2010, Anti-Corruption High Court Judge Paul Mugamba jailed three senior officials, acting Manager George Ocira, Treasurer Jallon Okello, and Chairperson Saul Okello, for stealing Shs400 million from the cooperative. Kitgum’s Chwa West County MP Phillip Okin Ojara pledged to table the matter in Parliament.

“It is sad to see this cooperative collapsing instead of engaging in productive activities. This fight has affected members. Instead of growing cotton and adding value, they are busy fighting,” he said, noting that cotton farming had in the past lifted rural households out of poverty.

Gulu District Woman MP Sharon Laker Balmoyi said the infighting among Acholi cooperative members “makes my heart bleed.”

“This fight must stop. Parliament should help resolve the accountability and leadership disputes in the union. As legislators from the sub-region, we will work to ensure this matter is settled once and for all,” she said.

Background

The East Acholi Cooperative Union, founded in 1951, brings together farmers from Kitgum, Pader, Agago, Lamwo, Karenga, Kotido, and Abim districts, with cotton as its main cash crop. Leadership wrangles began in 1997, sparking decades of instability.

Petitioners accuse the current management of corruption, nepotism, illegal recruitment, and mismanaging Shs3.1 billion released by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives.