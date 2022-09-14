Acholi, Lango, Teso war claimants yet to get pay

The livestock and property compensation scheme for Acholi, Lango and Teso hangs in the balance as the budget for the project is not reflected in the 2022/2023 Financial Year.

The beneficiaries have complained over not being paid in the first quarter of the 2022/2023 Financial Year.

Mr Charles Okiria, 79, a resident of Malera Sub-county in Bukedea District, told the Daily Monitor that he filled all the data forms as required by the Office of the Attorney General and the Justice ministry, but he was told that there was no money.

He said a few people were reportedly paid money from the Shs50b promised by President Museveni, for the three sub-regions, with promises that others would have payments effected in the first quarter.

“We have demanded this compensation for close to two decades now, even after the launch by the President, it seems the commitment is not genuine,” Mr Okiria said.

Mr Richard Omongole, the lawyer for Teso war claimants, said out of the Shs50b presidential pledge that was promised last financial year, only Shs1.7b was paid out.

Mr Omongole said there is no budgetary allocation for the compensation.

“We have filed to continue with the case,” he said.

Teso

Mr Bosco Okiror, the chairperson of Teso Parliamentary Group, said about Shs30b has been allocated as compensation budget for the people of Teso.

“I will interest you to talk to Mr John Bosco Ikojo [Bukedea County Member of Parliament] who sits on the Budget Committee of Parliament for more information on the compensation scheme,” the MP said.

Mr Ikolo could not be reached by press time yesterday.

But Mr Anthony Akol, the chairperson of the Acholi Parliamentary Group, who also sits on the Budget Committee of Parliament, said the money for the sub-regions had been provided.

He said Shs200 billion had been earmarked for the exercise, but the money was later reduced to Shs150b.

Lango

Ms Judith Alyek, the Kole Woman MP, who is also the chairperson of Lango Parliamentary Group, urged the beneficiaries in the three sub-regions to remain calm and fill out the data forms, saying their concerns would be addressed.

In the Lango Sub-region, 42,000 people qualified as beneficiaries, but the number dropped to 18,000, according to Ms Alyek.