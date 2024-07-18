Acholi leaders threaten to quit FDC over division in party

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) grassroot leaders in East Acholi have threatened to quit the opposition party ahead of the 2026 general elections if the Katonga and Najjanankumbi row continues.

The party leaders and FDC supporters from Pader, Agago, Kitgum and Lamwo districts voiced their concern during a two-day meeting that started on Tuesday in Pader (Tuesday) and Kitgum (Wednesday). The meeting was organised by the office of FDC deputy president, Kaps Hassan Fungaroo, to mobilise FDC members to embrace the party’s online registration.

FDC grassroots leaders observed that the party performed very well in the past elections of 2001, 2006 and 2011, but the support is now diminishing because of internal conflicts caused by the Katonga faction against the Najjanankumbi establishment.

Michael Obol, the party chairperson for Angagura Sub-county in Pader District, said current confusion and conflicts between former FDC president Dr Kiiza Besigye and the Patrick Amuriat led Najjanankumbi FDC bloc is demoralizing.

“Both Dr Besigye and Najjanankumbi people must sit at a round table and seek reconciliation before it’s too late. If this doesn’t happen, party members will be left with no option but to cross to other political parties,” he said.

“Right now, party leaders should be busy mobilising resources other than wasting their energies in useless conflict which will not take us anywhere,” he added.

John Baptist Ojok, Agago District FDC chairperson said reconciliation would give room for unity among party members.

On his part, Fungaroo explained that the current conflict in the FDC party is about an internal power struggle not about dirty money as portrayed by the Katonga faction.

“Dr Besigye being the former party president is again planning to return and contest for presidency in the coming election of 2026, and FDC Secretary General Nandala Mafabi has also shown interest to contest for party president that is why power struggle has emanated now,” he said.