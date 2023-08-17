Acholi MPs ask ex-LRA rebels to respect govt

Members of Parliament who hail from the Acholi sub-region, have asked former Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) rebels to respect and obey the government in power.

“Uganda is very peaceful and there’s law and order in this country. You have come back and denounced rebellion, so I request you to respect the government and follow what the leaders tell you, and go settle and work hard for your future because your future lies in your hands,” said the Vice Chairperson Acholi Parliamentary Group, Mr Ricky Richard Anywa.

He made the remarks Wednesday at a welcome reception for the 16 ex-LRA rebels at Peniel Beach in Entebbe. The group was repatriated on Monday with their wives and children.

“Let the rehabilitation and re-integration begin now. Let’s not wait for those who are still in the bush. These people should be given some vocational skills that can help them generate income. There is also a need for an assessment of the homes and families of these people to determine their sources of income as a whole,” said Mr Anywa who represents Agago West County in parliament.

Lt Gen Charles Otema Awanyi, the Commander of UPDF Reserve Force who represented the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Wilson Mbadi, said: “UPDF together with other stakeholders will continue to support their reintegration process into their respective communities. It is my sincere belief that the successful return of the two groups under Achaye ‘Doctor’ and Faustino Olango will send a clear message to other LRA combatants still in the wilderness but willing to renounce rebellion that the door is open for their voluntary return to rebuild their lives.”

The Minister of State for Defense in charge of Veterans Affairs, Ms Huda Abason Oleru said there are other small groups, which are in direct talks with the government of the Central African Republic, members of Uganda’s technical team, and other stakeholders, to be repatriated.