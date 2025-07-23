Acholi Paramount Chief defends ICC role in pursuit of justice

In 2016, the Paramount Chief of Acholi, Rwot David Onen Acana II, led a delegation of 10 people to The Hague, Netherlands, to witness the trial of former Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) commander Dominic Ongwen.

Ongwen, a former child soldier turned LRA commander, was later convicted and sentenced to 25 years by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in northern Uganda.

But Acana’s participation at the ICC drew criticism from some Acholi community members who hold their traditional justice system, mato oput, in higher regard.

About Mato oput

Mato oput is a traditional Acholi reconciliation ritual involving the clans of both the victim and the perpetrator. It includes drinking a bitter brew made from the oput tree and the blood of a sheep slaughtered during the ceremony—symbolising shared grief and a pledge to restore harmony.

Elders oversee the rituals, which also serve as truth-telling forums for former rebels. These open-air sessions are attended by community members and local officials.

The bitterness of the oput drink represents the pain endured by both clans. A covenant is made that the offence shall not be repeated, according to Emmanuel Mwaka Lutukumoi, a former communications minister at Ker Kwaro Acholi (Acholi Cultural Institution).

Rwot Acana said some critics accused him of undermining cultural justice by participating in the ICC process.

“Some people said we had gone to the ICC to arrest Joseph Kony and his fighters. It was unfortunate,” Acana recalled on Monday, July 21, during the commemoration of International Justice Day and the Rome Statute in Lira City. “Another team was mobilised to go and counter what we had done there.”

‘Spreading the message of mato oput’

He said his delegation went to The Hague with an open mind. “When they [critics] got there, they found we had laid a solid foundation they could not shake. Eventually, they agreed with the position we had taken at the ICC,” he said.

Acana defended his decision to witness the ICC proceedings, arguing it offered an opportunity to elevate mato oput on a global stage.

“If the ICC is powerful, then I will ride on its wings to spread the message of mato oput and other traditional justice systems,” he said.

He emphasised that justice is essential for peace and stability.

“Justice is the gateway to fairness, righteousness, and respect. Everyone deserves to be treated impartially. If harm is done, there should be remedy for both the victim and the perpetrator.”

Acana also noted that many people—especially victims of sexual violence—are still denied justice due to cultural silence around such crimes.

“I urge all of us to continue working together. What the LRA did in this region was terrible. But we must persist until we achieve justice and fairness for our communities and generations to come.”

‘Victims still left behind’

Mr Lawrence Egole, the Resident City Commissioner (RCC) of Lira, said now is when LRA victims need the ICC and government support the most.

“Many victims lost hope. Some were raped. Others lost relatives, property, everything. Some fled their communities and are now unwelcome when they try to return,” he said.

He cited land access as a growing problem.

“Some cultural leaders tell returnees: ‘Where were you?’ The land has already been given to others. So they can’t resettle or invest the little support they get for reparations,” Egole said.

Still, he praised the ICC for not only prosecuting war criminals but also holding individuals within states accountable for abuses committed against “helpless images of God—human beings.”

A long road to recovery

Lira City Mayor Sam Atul said rebuilding northern Uganda would require more than 40 years of consistent investment.

“We have not seen that commitment yet. Where will the money come from for psychosocial support or genuine reconciliation? A generation born out of conflict is growing up with its own mindset, creating parallel societies within us,” he said.

Retired Bishop Nelson Onono Onweng of the Northern Uganda Diocese echoed the call for heavy investment in rebuilding the north.

Uganda praised for ICC cooperation

Mr Scott Anbuen Naidoo, ICC’s Chief of Country Office in Uganda, commended the government for its exceptional cooperation.

“Because of Uganda’s example, every ICC field office in the world learns from your experience,” Naidoo said. “The leadership and people of northern Uganda have taught the world that truth, when spoken boldly, can shift the course of history.”

He added that the ICC relies on such leadership to uphold justice and accountability globally.

“It’s a great responsibility, but I believe we can achieve a more just world through collective leadership.”

ICC’s mandate

The ICC operates under the Rome Statute, which mandates it to prosecute the gravest international crimes: genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and the crime of aggression.

Mr Naidoo said the treaty represents the international community’s resolve to end impunity for such atrocities.



