Acholi Paramount Chief queries Speaker’s death

The Acholi Paramount Chief Rwot David Onen Acana II has said they need answers about the rumours of the poisoning of the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah, and other Acholi people elevated to higher government positions.

The Acholi Paramount Chief yesterday wondered whether poisoning is an open method of elimination.

“We cannot pretend that all is well with his death because we have more questions than answers about the death of Oulanyah and other sons of Acholi; why are our sons dying shortly after elevation in their position, is poisoning now an open method of elimination, who is behind, individuals or an organised entity?” Rwot Acana II said.

President Museveni on Sunday announced the death of Oulanyah in Seattle, United States of America, where he had been admitted in hospital on Sunday.

Suspicion

Rwot Acana II listed several Acholi leaders whom he claimed died of poisoning or were suspected to have died of poisoning or alleged to have been poisoned but survived.

He said he was weary of the future of Acholi “because where leaders die sort of mysteriously, the future becomes bleak”.

However, in the same statement, he said: “It [is] unfortunate that to date most of us do not know exactly what took his life, but we shall wait for the right authority to tell us.”

The government has dismissed rumours that the Speaker died of poisoning.

Dr Chris Baryomunsi, the minister of ICT, said Oulanyah died of natural causes and both had time to talk about the ailments that he was suffering from, but couldn’t reveal details because of medical confidentiality.