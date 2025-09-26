Acholi traditional leader Acana extends olive branch to rebel chiefs

The Acholi Paramount Chief, Rwot David Onen Acana II, has said he is open to welcoming back the breakaway faction of chiefs who had earlier separated from the main cultural institution. Rwot Acana said he hopes the group will return to Ker Kwaro Acholi (the official Acholi cultural institution) and work for the betterment of the communities in the region, which was once severely affected by war.

The group, led by Rwot Santo Richard Apire of the Atiak Chiefdom, broke away from Ker Kwaro Acholi in July 2023. They later held their own election in Kitgum District and declared Rwot Apire as their new paramount chief, with Rwot John Ogenga Obita as his deputy. They accused Rwot Acana of not being transparent in running the institution. However, their attempt to replace him did not succeed.

The faction has since opened its own office on Samuel Doe Road in Gulu City.

Several efforts by religious, political, and cultural leaders in the region to reunite the two sides have so far not worked. Over the weekend, Rwot Acana said he is ready to work with those who had opposed him. His statement comes after two chiefs, Rwot Jimmy Ocan Luwala of Puranga and Rwot Nelson Obina Acee Agole III of Pabbo, returned to the main cultural institution.

Rwot Acana said even those who have fallen out with him remain part of the Acholi cultural system.

“As many of you know, we have a few chiefs who turned against the institution and are now pretending to be the rightful leaders of Acholi,” he said. “They are still part of us, even though they chose to walk away for now. I believe they’ll come back.” He also asked the media to support unity among the Acholi people. “I urge you to report in a way that promotes peace and development in our sub-region,” he said.

He made the remarks during the launch of a tree planting campaign, supported by the Uganda National Oil Company (Unoc). The breakaway group had not yet responded to Rwot Acana’s call to reconcile by press time on September 25.

As part of the new campaign, the cultural institution is partnering with Unoc to plant 40 million trees across the region, which is still recovering from the war between the government and the LRA rebels.

The tree planting project will begin in all 57 Acholi chiefdoms, with each chiefdom expected to plant around 700,000 indigenous and fruit trees.

“This project won’t just help our region; it will help Uganda and the world. With climate change getting worse, we need to plant trees to save the environment,” Rwot Acana said.

He explained that the region has lost many trees because of excessive logging and charcoal burning, and it’s time to reverse the damage.

“For every child born, let’s plant a tree. If we do this, we’ll restore our environment and leave a better future for the next generation,” he said. Rwot Acana later planted a Beyo tree (Afzelia Africana) at the palace. Beyo is one of Uganda’s most endangered native trees, often used to make traditional drums.

However, commercial charcoal burners have destroyed nearly 80 percent of these trees. In 2018, the Ministry of Environment banned the harvesting of Beyo to prevent its extinction.