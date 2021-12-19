Acid survivors demand tougher laws against sale of acid, perpetrators

Acid survivors are seeking at least 2,500 signatures from Ugandans to help them sign a petition that is aimed at pushing for the enactment of stringent laws that regulate the sale and use of acid as a weapon of violence and enforce harsher punishments against those who use it to disfigure others.

Speaking to Daily Monitor in an interview, Ms Linneti Kirungi, the founder and executive director of Hope Care Rescue Mission (Hocram), a non-governmental organization that supports acid survivors, said that the current punishment against the perpetrators is very light.

“Someone convicted of an acid attack can be sentenced for up to seven years in prison, which is a lighter sentence for an act of attempted murder and most perpetrators are rarely charged,” Ms Kirungi said.

She noted that of the 200 acid attack survivors she has worked with in Uganda, only 20 per cent of their perpetrators were charged while the rest walked scot-free.

She said that if Ugandans join acid attack survivors to sign the petition, it will be easily picked by policymakers and take action.

She said that the government hasn’t regulated the sale of acid on the market despite the ever-increasing cases of acid attacks. This negligence, she says, makes women vulnerable since they are the most targeted.

“In Kampala, acid is sold the same way tomatoes are sold. It is rare for the seller to ask the buyer about their intention or the industrial use for which they are purchasing it and this makes its accessibility easy. So with just one litre which costs less than one dollar, one can get access to acid and disfigure or end someone’s life,” she said.

Though the government passed the Toxic Chemicals and Prohibition Bill 2015 into law in 2016, Ms Kirungi says that generalised chemicals without looking at chemicals like acid which has the worst impact on human beings.

The law gives effect to the convention on the prohibition of the development, production, stockpiling and use of chemical weapons and on their destruction; to designate the National Authority; provide for inspections, searches and enforcement; licensing and permits in relation to scheduled chemicals and for related matters.

“I kindly request Ugandans to visit our website [Hocram) and help us sign the petition to demand for tougher laws on the sale and use of acid as a weapon of violence and enforce harsher punishments for those who use acid as a weapon to kill or disfigure others,” she said

Ms Reenah Ntoreinwe, an administrator at Hocram implored lawmakers to interest themselves in the losses caused by acid attacks for them to get a clear picture of how serious the problem is.

“The burden of the dependents of an acid survivor on their caretaker is so much. Most children have dropped out of school because their sole breadwinner was attacked with acid and left crippled. Some of the experiences of some survivors are harrowing and that’s why we ask the government to find a lasting solution to these acid attacks,” she said.

Acid violence is a criminal offence punishable under the Penal Code Act Cap 220. In 2009, results from a survey carried out by Acid Survivors Foundation Uganda (ASFU) on acid attacks indicated that acid is readily available in retail shops in Kampala and is traded like any other commodity.