Acid survivors demand tougher laws against sale of acid, perpetrators

Founder and executive director of Hope Care Rescue Mission (Hocram) Ms Linneti Kirungi talks during an interview with Daily Monitor at their offices located along Tula Road, Kawempe division. Photo | AMOS NGWOMOYA

amos

By  Amos Ngwomoya

What you need to know:

  • Speaking to Daily Monitor in an interview, Ms Linneti Kirungi, the founder and executive director of Hope Care Rescue Mission (Hocram), a non-governmental organization that supports acid survivors, said that the current punishment against the perpetrators is very light.

Acid survivors are seeking at least 2,500 signatures from Ugandans to help them sign a petition that is aimed at pushing for the enactment of stringent laws that regulate the sale and use of acid as a weapon of violence and enforce harsher punishments against those who use it to disfigure others.

