ACME awards:14 NMG journalists shortlisted

Fourteen Nation Media Group (NMG)-Uganda journalists have been nominated for this year’s 10th edition of the Uganda National Journalism Awards (UNJA) organised by the African Centre for Media Excellence (ACME).

The journalists report under the respective brands of NMG-Uganda, including Daily Monitor, The East African, NTV Uganda, and Spark TV.

The finalists will be honoured at a gala on Wednesday at Mestil Hotel in Kampala. They include Barbara Nalweyiso, Christopher P. Kayonga, Damali Mukhaye, Daniel Wandera, Dorothy Nagitta, and Esther Oluka.

Others are Ismail Musa Ladu, Paul Murungi, Julius Barigaba, Benjamin Jumbe, Joyce Ritah Nakato, Walter Mwesigye, Samuel Ssebuliba, and Jacobs Seaman Odongo who has since left the organisation.

Categories

The reporters are competing with journalists from other media houses in respective categories, including business, economy, finance, community, education, and environment.

Other groups are health, Justice, law and order, politics, public accountability, public works and infrastructure, religion, science and technology, and traditions and culture.

Winners’ rewards range from certificates to a plaque, and a cash prize.

A total number of 154 journalists participated in the awards, a July 26 official ACME statement reveals, elaborating further that 36 percent of female participants were recorded, up from 27 percent in 2023.

Media representation included print (57 percent), radio (17 percent), television (17 percent), and online news sites and podcasts (9 percent).

Kampala had (59 percent) regional distribution, Northern (23 percent), and Central (9 percent). Western (6 percent) and Eastern (3 percent).

Assessment

The entries were accessed by a journalist’s overall body of work and impact and were assessed by an eminent panel of 14 experienced media professionals.

“Journalists submitted at least three and up to five pieces per category to demonstrate their thematic expertise and consistent quality within their chosen field,” the statement read.

Adding: “While this new approach elevated the bar for excellence, it also presented challenges. Approximately half of the participating journalists did not fully adapt to the new criteria, continuing to submit single entries rather than the required body of work.”

Reflecting on the awards’ importance, ACME Executive Director George Lugalambi said: “For a decade, these awards have recognised the extraordinary work of journalists in informing, educating, and engaging the public. They affirm the vital role of the media in our evolving world.”