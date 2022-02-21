Prime

Activist charged, jailed over attacking investor

Mr Donkim Mordecai Mtokambali (centre) after he was arrested by police in Kampala on February 19, 2022. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • According to prosecution, Donkim Mordecai Mtokambali also impersonated a police officer, allegations he denied.

Mwanga II Court has remanded a political activist on allegations of raiding a construction company and harassing its staff pretending to be a top detective from Criminal Investigations Directorate.
Mr Donkim Mordecai Mtokambali, a resident of Rubaga Division, Kampala City,is accused of raiding Ambitious Construction Company and attacking the director, Mr Ramji Karsan, and his workers at their offices in Nalukolongo, Rubaga Division, over a land wrangle on February 5, 2022.

