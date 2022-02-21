Activist charged, jailed over attacking investor

Mwanga II Court has remanded a political activist on allegations of raiding a construction company and harassing its staff pretending to be a top detective from Criminal Investigations Directorate.

Mr Donkim Mordecai Mtokambali, a resident of Rubaga Division, Kampala City,is accused of raiding Ambitious Construction Company and attacking the director, Mr Ramji Karsan, and his workers at their offices in Nalukolongo, Rubaga Division, over a land wrangle on February 5, 2022.

According to prosecution, Mr Mtokambali, a ruling party supporter, threatened to harm Mr Karsan and also impersonated a police officer, allegations he denied.

Grade One Magistrate Amon Magezi on Friday didn’t hear his plea for bail but remanded him to Kitalya prison until March 3.

Mr Mtokambali was re-arrested by the police on Friday after skipping a bond for days and then taken to court.

The case stems from an incident when the accused allegedly raided Mr Karsan’s offices, claiming that he was an officer from the CID headquarters investigating a case in which the victim was allegedly involved.

According to Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the deputy spokesperson of Kampala Metropolitan Police, at the office, he was asked to identify himself to prove that he was from the police, but he declined.

The receptionist at Ambitious Construction Company attempted to block him from gaining access to the offices without showing his identity, but the accused allegedly attempted to use violence.

Mr Owoyesigyire said the receptionist sought help from his boss, Mr Karsan.

In his statement to the police, Mr Karsan said that he intervened to save his receptionist and asked the suspect to prove that he works for the police.

“It was at that time that he changed his statement and said he works with the Police Flying Squad Unit as the head of operations. Later, he said he works for top leaders in the National Resistance Movement party. It was at that time that the victims decided to involve the police to establish the identity of the suspect,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

Mr Owoyesigyire said the police arrived at the scene and arrested Mr Mtokambali and a woman he was with.

The police officers recovered from him identity cards, including one from the Rescue Rapid Response International, an organisation he heads, and his NRM party membership card.