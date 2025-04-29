Activist Kakembo eyes Kyambogo convocation top seat

Social justice campaigner and education advocate Martin Kakembo is among seven former students vying for the chairmanship of Kyambogo University’s convocation, ahead of elections scheduled for April 30.

The convocation, composed of alumni and well-wishers, seeks to promote the university’s development through intellectual and financial support, as well as student engagement.

Kakembo, running under the slogan “New Radical Convocation: Breaking Convocation from Captivity,” says his campaign is rooted in restoring the body’s independence and strengthening its role in university transformation.

“I’m not contesting for fashion. I’m coming in because of the challenges within the convocation. The first thing we want to do is break it out of captivity and bring it back to the people,” he told the Monitor.

He said his leadership would focus on mobilizing alumni support, launching income-generating projects to ease the financial burden on students, and promoting the university’s image locally and abroad.

Kakembo also pledged to foster stronger collaboration between alumni, students and staff. “We aim to enhance engagement and network building, while contributing meaningfully to the university’s development,” he said.

The elections, organised by the Academic Registrar’s office, will see 3,725 convocation members vote for leaders who will serve a four-year term. University spokesperson Reuben Twinomujuni confirmed preparations were complete.

“Everything is set. We are ready for the polls because the convocation plays a key role in connecting the university with its alumni,” he said.

Kakembo faces stiff competition from six other candidates: incumbent chairperson Kenneth Mbogo, German Amanya, Trust Mugisha, Derrick Kwiringira, Abudallah Balikoowa, and Jovia Nalujja.

In total, 24 candidates are contesting for five executive positions: seven for chairperson, five for deputy chair, four for academic secretary, five for finance secretary, and three for projects secretary.

Kakembo, a self-described revolutionary Pan-Africanist, has previously led student campaigns pushing for affordable education and staff welfare. He was also behind the “1K Campaign” that mobilized student solidarity with famine-hit communities in Karamoja.

“My advocacy is not only limited to students, but also includes improving university staff welfare. By promoting social justice, we recognise the student’s role in national development,” he said.