Activists call for better funding to improve access to clean water

Members of the Parliamentary Forum on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) have urged the government to increase funding for WASH subsectors.

The Chairperson of Uganda Parliamentary Forum on WASH, Mr Silas Aogon, revealed that during the multi-stakeholder dialogue on WASH financing and private sector involvement, it was discussed that private sector involvement in WASH financing is crucial. This dialogue was held at Onomo Hotel in Kampala on March 2, 2024, under the theme "WASH Financing and Private Sector Involvement".

"We are requesting for an increase in the budget allocation from 3 per cent to 6 per cent for the WASH subsector. Currently, Uganda faces a deficit of approximately 6 trillion shillings, which poses a significant challenge in addressing our water needs. This is a substantial amount that needs to be addressed urgently," he explained.

"Priority should be given to involving the private sector in WASH programs. They should be included more in the formulation of government policies and have a say in the law-making process. We should not ignore the importance of the private sector if we want to see a change, as they play a crucial role in our life plan."

Ms Jane Sembuche Mselle, the Country Director of WaterAid Uganda stated that the main objective of the Multi-stakeholder Forum is to conduct a comprehensive analysis of the budget allocation in the WASH sector. The forum will evaluate the impact of the budget on the sector as well as the development initiatives of the partners involved.

"The forum aims to bring together representatives from the government, private sector, civil society, academia, and local communities, to facilitate constructive conversations, exchange of knowledge, and collaborative efforts towards removing obstacles and expediting the process of achieving universal access to WASH services across Uganda," she said.