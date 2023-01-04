Activists call for better mental health treatment

Mental health activists have urged the government to priotise treatment of mental illnesses that are on the increase due to pressures of modern life, substance use and economic hardships, among other causes.

Speaking to journalists at Chapters Health and Recovery Centre in Wakiso District last week, Ms Olivia Kaggwa, the facility’s director operations, said mental health is a neglected area in the country.

She said the government only focuses on the pathological aspect (area showing definite behaviours, thoughts or emotions).

“Many people think that mental health patients are only those that throw stones. But many people are suffering silently with various mental illnesses but they don’t know they have the problem or don’t know where to get treatment,” Ms Kaggwa said.

According to the latest report from the Uganda Counselling Association and the Ministry of Health, at least 14 million Ugandans are mentally sick.

It is, however, estimated that the number could even more because there are many patients with mental illnesses that are not known.

Ms Kaggwa said the most common cases of mental illnesses include anxiety disorders, depression, bipolar disorder, which she said if not identified and treated quickly culminates in drug and alcohol abuse in many patients as they try to numb themselves from the conditions.

“The stigma related to a mental illness patient with depression or anxiety disorders being taken to Butabika National Mental Referral Hospital is immense, so patients prefer to remain silent rather than being taken there [to avoid being] referred to as mad,” she says.

Mr Moses Mpanga, a clinical psychologist at the facility, says there is need for government to set up mental health facilities across the country to save patients from addiction, suicidal and self-harm.

He said they had started out-reach programmes in schools and communities to reduce cases of mental illnesses.

“We want to get to a point where we can encourage people to be able to speak freely and normalise the conversation of mental health because it is disease like any other,” Mr Mpanga said.

Ms Kaggwa also said government should also help patients reintegrate in their families and communities and restore their social skills and ability to earn money.

But Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Ministry of Health spokesperson, dismissed claims that government does not give priority to mental health services, saying each regional referral hospital has a mental health unit.