Activists call for fairer terms at EU-AU summit

Preparations are well underway for the EU-AU summit, the first of its kind in years. Dozens of European and African leaders will descend on the EU Council in Brussels for two days of talks this Thursday and Friday. Courtesy photo/ Rosie Birchard

By  Our Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Jane Nalunga, an expert with Seatini, an NGO which works to promote fair-trade in Eastern and Southern Africa, accused the EU of “balkanisation” by “forcing” individual African countries to sign bilateral Economic Partnership Agreements. 
  • Civil society actors say the global response to the pandemic has exposed the inequalities in the AU-EU partnership. 

The sixth Europe-Africa summit taking place in Brussels, Belgium, this week risks entrenching inequality between the two continents unless deliberate steps are taken to rebalance relations, civil society activists have warned. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.