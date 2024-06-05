Activists decry threats, arrests over Bugoma forest protection campaign 

As Uganda joins the rest of the world to commemorate World Environment Day, the government has been urged to re-think its strategy in addressing the plight of Bugoma and other protected forest reserves such as Namanve, Nonve, and Kitubulu that are facing severe encroachment and degradation.

According to environmental activists, the government has looked on as encroachers on forest land work with the authorities to threaten and/or arrest those speaking about the forest land grab.

It is understood that about 800 acres of the forest reserve have been cleared for charcoal burning, timber, and cultivation.

“The arrest and detention of various individuals coupled with the constant deployment of armed security personnel to protect the Bugoma forest destroyers has not only led to consistent destruction of the forest, but it has also threatened conservationists from engagements regarding defending and protecting the forest,” Mr Godfrey Twesigye, the Director of WEMNET Uganda, a platform that promotes environmental awareness, told journalists in Kampala on Wednesday.

“Many of our colleagues have over the years been arrested and charged with trumped up charges just because they speak up for BCFR. Some have been languishing in police cells, arrested and incarcerated under different and fictitious names to prevent their lawyers and family members from tracing their whereabouts,” he added.

Mr Twesigye called for the cancellation of all the illegal land titles in Bugoma and other protected reserves like Namanve, Nonve and Kitubulu.

He said the government should make public the leaked boundary survey report to show whether the forest land still exists and, if not, where part of the forest land is.

“Stop intimidating activists challenging the illegal giveaway of forest land with trumped-up charges to silence them. Corruption hindering conservation efforts should be tackled, especially prosecuting those issuing illegal certificates in forest lands without parliamentary de-gazetting,” he said.