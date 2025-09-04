Activists demand revival of political values to prevent electoral violence in Africa

As Uganda inches closer to the 2026 general elections, Kayunga District LCV Chairperson, Andrew Muwonge, has been officially nominated to seek re-election. His nomination comes amid broader national conversations on political revival, peacebuilding, and efforts to avoid election-related violence.

At the Confidence Building Conference organized by the Women Situation Room (WSR), prominent voices stressed the need for political actors and citizens alike to embrace non-violence and values-driven leadership during the coming polls.

Delivering the keynote address, Prof Patrick Loch Othieno Lumumba, a renowned law professor and former Director of Kenya’s Anti-Corruption Commission, castigated African leaders for turning politics into a "do-or-die" affair characterized by tribalism, intolerance, and fierce rivalries.

“We must liberate people from tribalism and idiocy and make them graduate into citizenship,” Prof Lumumba emphasized, calling for what he termed a political revival on the continent.

He urged religious leaders to bar politicians from using pulpits for campaign messages, insisting that churches and mosques should instead amplify peace and unity during the tense election season.

The WSR team leader, Dr Elizabeth Lwanga, said they will reactivate the rapid response mechanisms that successfully helped to minimize election violence in 2016 and 2021. These mechanisms include training women and youth in conflict resolution, deploying peace monitors, and setting up communication channels to quickly address incidents of violence.

“We don’t gain anything from violence. Peace is in the hands of every single Ugandan,” Dr Lwanga said, calling on all citizens to take personal responsibility in safeguarding the nation’s stability.

Bishop Joshua Lwere, President of the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda, also weighed in, urging political leaders to prioritize values, morals, and integrity. He criticized the culture of investing heavily in "hardware" such as campaigns and rallies while neglecting the "software" of leadership—ethics, patriotism, and service.

On the security front, Mr Frank Mwesigwa, Director of Operations in the Uganda Police Force, outlined plans to secure the 2026 polls. He revealed that the police are mapping potential hotspot areas for violence and will ensure adequate deployment across all 50,000 polling stations nationwide.

“Every polling station will have police deployment within and around the area. We are working with the Electoral Commission to ensure elections are secure and credible,” Mr Mwesigwa assured.

He further announced that the police will recruit 10,000 new constables next month to bolster manpower ahead of the election period.

As the nomination exercise progresses, Kayunga’s Muwonge Andrew joins a growing list of district leaders seeking renewed mandates. His candidacy reflects the high stakes of the 2026 elections, but also the urgent call for peace, tolerance, and values-driven politics echoed from the Gulu conference halls to Uganda’s grassroots communities.



