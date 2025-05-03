Activists petition African rights court over climate crisis obligations

African climate justice activists have petitioned the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights (AfCHPR), urging it to issue an advisory opinion on African states' obligations in the face of the climate change crisis.

The African Climate Platform (ACP), supported by the Pan African Lawyers Union (PALU), delivered the petition to the AfCHPR headquarters in Arusha on Friday, calling for urgent action on the worsening climate situation impacting the continent.

"…we note that Africa continues to bear the brunt of climate change impacts despite contributing the least to global greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for less than four percent of the world's total emissions," the petition stated.

The activists emphasized that Africans disproportionately suffer severe consequences from climate change, including prolonged droughts, devastating floods, and rising temperatures, threatening food security, water access, and livelihoods. "This request is our contribution to push back on these injustices, and the disproportionate impact African citizenry continues to suffer as a result of climate change," the petition added.

Brighton Aryampa, CEO of Youth for Green Communities, a Ugandan member of ACP, told Monitor on Friday that African communities face the harshest climate realities despite the continent's minimal contribution to greenhouse gas emissions.

"This landmark petition is seeking justice for the lives we lose, communities that [are] being displaced, and the gardens of an ordinary African citizen that are being destroyed by the uncertainties of the climate change," Aryampa said.

He added that the petition calls on the AfCHPR to provide accountability mechanisms for multinational corporations and historical polluters and demands that African governments lead a just transition to equitable and sustainable energy systems.

The AfCHPR, established by African states to protect human and peoples' rights, complements the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights.

The activists' petition described the court as "a beacon of hope — a protector of rights, a guardian of justice, and now, a critical player in ensuring climate accountability."

Referencing the African Union's support for the International Court of Justice advisory opinion on climate change, the petition asserted that "Africa's voice is growing louder on the global stage."

"We are asserting not just the harm we have endured, but the rights we have — the right to be heard, the right to be protected, and the right to chart our own sustainable future," the activists stated.

They linked their demands to the African Union's Agenda 2063 vision for a prosperous and peaceful Africa led by its citizens, emphasizing that "climate justice is central to that vision."

"Today, we do not merely file legal documents; we issue a moral call. We call upon the African Court to stand with the vulnerable, to uphold the rights enshrined in the African Charter, and to inspire bold action from states and institutions alike," the petition concluded.