Activists protest push to raze three forests in Kayunga

Mr Joel Kayiira, the acting  Kayunga District chairman (4th left), engages cattle keepers in Bajjo Central Forest Reserve on August 15. PHOTO | FRED MUZAALE

By  Fred Muzaale

What you need to know:

  • The forest reserves are in Bbaale and Galilaaya sub-counties, with Wamale and Kiula forests filled with sugarcane plantations, while Bajjo was sold off to Kiira Motors Corporation.

Environmentalists have protested a move by a group of legislators pushing Parliament to degazette three forest reserves in Kayunga District.

