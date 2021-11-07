Activists protest push to raze three forests in Kayunga

Environmentalists have protested a move by a group of legislators pushing Parliament to degazette three forest reserves in Kayunga District.

Last week, Mr Charles Tebandeke, the Bbaale County MP (NUP), moved a motion seeking a resolution of Parliament to degazette Wamale, Bajjo and Kiula central forest reserves for human settlement and setting up industrial parks.

Mr Patrick Nsanja, the Ntenjeru South MP, and Mr David Zijan Livingstone (Butembe County) seconded the motion.

The forest reserves are in Bbaale and Galilaaya sub-counties, with Wamale and Kiula forests filled with sugarcane plantations, while Bajjo was sold off to Kiira Motors Corporation.

But Mr Frank Muramuzi, the executive director, the National Association of Professional Environmentalists (NAPE), on Thursday described the move as “very bad” saying they will not allow the forests to be degazetted on “flimsy grounds”.

“This is not the right thing to do because a forest is not a wasteland, it has its importance, especially in this era of climate change. Their move is uncalled for and misplaced,” Mr Muramuzi said .

He said NAPE would study the matter further and decide on how to engage the MPs.

The legislators argue that Kayunga is densely populated with 368,062 people occupying 158,800 hectares, which cannot ably sustain the growing population.

“Unless the land belonging to Wamale,Kiula and Bajjo central forest reserves is degazetted to allow human settlement , the 70,000 occupying that land will continue having no security of tenure on it and the continued land wrangles and evictions in the district are likely to continue unabated,” the motion reads in part

NFA, cultural leader involved

A few months ago, National Forestry Authority (NFA), Ssabanyala Baker Kimeze and cattle keepers in Kayunga vowed to save Bajjo after Mr Morgan Isingoma, who claimed to have a land title in the forest reserve, sold off part it to Kiira Motors Corporation.

Mr Tom Rukundo, the NFA director of natural forest management, said although Parliament is mandated to degazette forest reserves, the process should be followed.

“An environmental Impact Assessment has to be done and an alternative land that is ecologically equal or bigger than the one being de-gazetted has to be provided,” Mr Rukundo said.

Mr Saleh Bulinsoni, the district speaker, said although the past council supported degazettement of part of Bajjo reserve, he was surprised that the legislator want two other forests degazetted.



































