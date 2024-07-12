Activists raise 13 grounds to reverse gay Bill gains

Gay activists have listed 13 grounds to challenge the Constitutional Court judgment that upheld the bigger part of the controversial Anti-Homosexuality law, 2023, whose maximum punishment for aggravated homosexuality is death by hanging.

The grounds of the memorandum of appeal were filed by 22 parties yesterday before the Supreme Court.

The gay activists’ claim the anti-gay law that largely remains in force, was enacted without “meaningful and adequate” consultations with, and participation of, the public.

“The learned Justices of the Constitutional Court erred in law and fact when they found that there was meaningful and adequate public participation during the enactment of the Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2023 in accordance with Objective II (1) of the National Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy and Articles 1, 2(1) and (2), 8A, 20, 36, 38, and 79 of the Constitution,” the activists state.

They also contend that the justices of the Constitutional Court erred in law and fact when they found that the Private Member’s Bill (MP Asuman Basalirwa) that introduced the Anti- Homosexuality Act, 2023, did not impose a charge on the consolidated fund or any other public fund in contravention of Article 93(a)(ii) of the Constitution.

They also claim the conduct of Parliament Speaker Anita Among was biased due to her alleged public proclamations in support of the MP Basalirwa’s Bill that was eventually enacted into law.

“The learned Justices of the Constitutional Court erred in law and fact when they found that the conduct of the Speaker of Parliament during the process of enacting the Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2023 was not inconsistent with, and in violation of Articles 2(1) and (2), 89(1) and (2) of the Constitution,” they aver.

On April 3, a panel of five justices led by the Deputy Chief Justice, Richard Buteera, in a unanimous decision, largely upheld the Anti-Homosexuality law, 2023, for being in line with the values and the constitution of the land.

Death by hanging

Among the untouched parts of the law is the provision on aggravated homosexuality punishable that attracts the maximum punishment of death by hanging.

However, the same justices struck down four provisions of the same law for offending the Constitution.

The justices nullified sections of the law that had criminalised the letting of premises for use for homosexual purposes, the failure by anyone to report acts of homosexuality to police, and the engagement in acts of homosexuality by anyone which results in the other person contracting a terminal illness.

“…furthermore, Section 14 in its entirety has been adjudged to infringe on the right to health, privacy, and freedom of religion. The right to privacy in this context is recognised under Article 12 of the UDHR and Article 17(1) of the ICCPR, while the right to freedom of religion is encapsulated in Article 2g(1)(c) of the Constitution,” ruled the five justices

“The upshot of our judgment is that this consolidated petition substantially fails with the following orders: (a) Sections 3(2) (c), 9, 1 1(2Xd) and 14 of the Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2023 do not pass constitutional muster and are hereby struck down,’’ they added.

The annulled Section 3 (2) C defined aggravated homosexuality as the crime where the person against whom the offense is committed contracts a terminal illness as a result of the sexual act.

Likewise, Section 9 of the Act, which was also nullified, provided that a “person who, knowingly allows any premises to be used by any person for purposes of homosexuality or to commit an offense under this Act, commits an offense and is liable, on conviction, to imprisonment for a period not exceeding seven years.”

The appellants are led by West Budama North East constituency MP Fox Odoi.

Signing Bill

On May 26, last year, President Museveni signed the Anti-gay Bill into law, kicking up a storm locally and in the Western world with some countries and donors closing the cash taps on Uganda.

Through their lawyers, the activists, among others, want the Supreme Court to declare that the Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2023, is null and void. They also want a permanent injunction to be issued against the implementation of the Anti-Homosexuality Act, of 2023.

Bugiri Municipality MP Basalirwa tabled the Anti Homosexuality Bill, 2023 before Parliament following a public outcry over the alleged recruitment of school-going children into same-sex activities.

Moments after the filing of the grounds of appeal, Ms Clare Byarugaba from Chapter Four Uganda, said: “This is the next step in our demand for this horrific law to be thrown out and for our rights under the Constitution of Uganda to be respected and protected.”

Museveni’s stand

In June last year, President Museveni said the anti-gay law that he assented to had been misinterpreted. He clarified that the Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2023, forbids recruitment by homosexuals of non-gay people into the practice of homosexuality, exhibitionism and promotion of sexual orientation, and performing homosexual sex on another person.