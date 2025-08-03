Activists raise alarm as youth shun HIV services amid aid cuts, integration push

A growing number of Ugandan youth living with HIV are reportedly abandoning treatment following the government’s decision to integrate HIV services into general hospital care, a move prompted by recent cuts in foreign aid.

Civil society groups warn that the shift has intensified stigma and reduced access to youth-friendly care, putting the country’s HIV progress at risk.

“Quite a big number of young people living with HIV have withdrawn from coming to health facilities to pick up medication,” said Rhodine Kitandwe, Advocacy Officer for HIV, TB, and Malaria at the Center for Health, Human Rights and Development (CEHURD).

“Those who have not disclosed to parents or guardians fear they might meet them at the same service points. If not well watched, integration may take us back to where we were in terms of HIV infections,” he added.

Kitandwe made the remarks during a national dialogue on health financing held in Kampala on Friday. He called for the revival of youth-friendly spaces in health centres to improve access to reproductive health services for young people.

The Ugandan government integrated HIV services into broader healthcare in response to a funding freeze by the United States, which had been a major supporter of standalone HIV clinics.

The freeze disrupted operations, leading to job losses among health workers and gaps in service delivery.

Margaret Nannyombi, a sexual and reproductive health rights advocate, noted that stigma is now driving many patients to seek treatment at distant facilities to avoid being seen by neighbours, a trend she described as “costly, time-consuming, and dangerous for adherence.”

However, government officials defended the integration policy.

“Integration of services has been organised in a way that is mindful of stigma and discrimination,” said Dr Kitandwe Mwenyango, Acting Commissioner for Adolescents and School Health at the Ministry of Health.

He added: “You can walk in for chronic care like HIV as someone with diabetes or hypertension.”

Dr Mwenyango said the ministry is training health workers and implementing a new integration strategy to address initial gaps. She also cited a doubling of the health sector budget in the 2025/26 financial year as a sign of government commitment to improving services.

Despite progress, HIV infections dropped from 86,000 in 2010 to 52,000 in 2022, youth remain at high risk. Young women and girls accounted for 30,000 of the new infections in 2022 alone.

Over 1.4 million Ugandans live with HIV, with 18,000 to 20,000 deaths recorded annually.

Civil society warns that the ongoing decline in international funding, especially from donors like the U.S., Global Fund, and UN agencies, may worsen Uganda’s already high out-of-pocket health expenditure, which stands at 40%. The World Bank estimates this burden pushes a million Ugandans into poverty each year.

Ms Patient Namanya, a youth officer from the Ministry of Gender, urged young people to tap into government income-generating programs to support their health needs but lamented weak community commitment.

Meanwhile, education officials said the government is revising sexuality education frameworks to empower youth with skills to prevent infections and early pregnancies.