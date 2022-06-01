Activists sabotaging oil sector, says Nankabirwa

The Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Ms Ruth Nankabirwa, has appealed to the clergy to bless Uganda’s oil and gas projects so that it can overcome local and international activists who are sabotaging it.

According to Ms Nankabirwa, the activists are undermining government’s efforts to ensure the sector is sustainable.

“A group of local and international activists are using all the means available to sabotage the Uganda’s oil and gas projects at this time when it has progressed from the early exploration period, the discovery of commercial oil reserves and now the ongoing development stage, which entails putting in place the infrastructure required to produce and commercialise our oil resource,” she said.

“It’s our humble appeal and prayer that through your grace the archbishop and the House of Bishops of the Church of Uganda, you bless and offer special prayers for Uganda’s oil and gas projects to ensure sustainable development of the resources,” Ms Nankabirwa added.

The minister was on Monday addressing the House of Bishops together with Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba during their one-day retreat at Bushara Island on Lake Bunyonyi in Kabale District.

She also asked the clergy to mobilise Christians to take advantage of the opportunities created in the oil and gas sector.

Ms Nankabirwa also revealed government plans to construct national oil reserves in Mpigi District with capacity of 351 million litres as a measure against scarcity.

West Buganda Diocese Bishop Henry Katumba Tamale wondered why the government has delayed to compensate the people affected by the oil pipeline project.

Government plans

But the executive director of the Petroleum Authority of Uganda, Mr Ernest Rubondo, said that the delayed compensation is a result of the bureaucracies involved. He explained that a 30 percent disturbance allowance shall be given to the affected persons.

Mr Rubondo also said government is doing everything possible to counter what he called false claims by activists against the oil project “so that our target of having Uganda’s first oil in 2025 is achieved,” he said.

The bishops also called for equitable distribution of oil revenue and equal opportunities in the sector.

“Funds generated from Uganda’s oil and gas shall be appropriated by the government to benefit all Ugandans,” Minister Nakabirwa said.