Activists storm court over case of Kyambogo don accused of defiling student

Activists Wednesday stormed Nakawa Chief Magistrate's Court urging justice for a 16-year-old visually student who was allegedly defiled by 56-year-old Kyambogo University senior lecturer, Dr Eron Lawrence.

Disability rights group activists carried placards reading: “We want justice, disability is not inability, have humanity towards young boys and girls with disabilities, disability does not mean we are useless.”

Remanded Dr Eron, who appeared in court on Wednesday, is charged with aggravated defilement, contrary to Penal Code Act.

Achayo Rose Obol, the chairperson of the National Union of Women with Disabilities of Uganda (NUWODU) decried delayed or zero justice for People With Disabilities (PWDs) as she called for State action.

“This case of this blind girl is a test. We want to see if justice will prevail in this case. Imagine an educationalist doing whatever happened. This is a disadvantaged girl and now that even the perpetrator has infected her with HIV makes it a double tragedy,” Achayo remarked.

She argued that the evidence gathered against the don is enough to have the case already concluded.

But on Wednesday, Chief Magistrate Christine Nantege further remanded the don to Luzira prison until July 31 when his case will return for court mention.

This was after prosecution led by Eunice Mbaine told court that “investigations in the matter are still ongoing.”

Case background

According to a charge sheet seen by Monitor, prosecutors allege that on October 12,2023 between Kyambogo University and Namugongo Nsawo Village in Wakiso District, the don performed a sexual act with the child while HIV positive and in authority over her.

Court documents further indicate that the lecturer committed the crime while he was a Dean of the Faculty of Special Needs and Rehabilitation while the victim was a student in a secondary school in Mukono District.

Dr Eron has since been on the run that reportedly forced university authorities to stop remitting his salary, urging compliance with the Ugandan law.

On April 3, 2024 Kyambogo University Vice Chancellor Prof Eli Katunguka-Rwakishaya told journalists that a university committee to probe Dr Eron urged disciplinary action against the suspect.

“The investigations found Dr Eron culpable for gross misconduct of sexual harassment, acts or omissions that damage the image and status of the university and unprofessional or unethical conduct," Prof Katunguka said.

He added: "The Investigations Committee conducted the inquiry from November 13, 2023 to January 19, 2024, when it handed over the report to the Vice Chancellor who conveyed it to the acting university secretary to commence the disciplinary action.”