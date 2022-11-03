Activists task govt on climate change

Environmental activists have asked the government to establish loss and damage financing facility to support people affected by disasters of climate change.

Mr Jackson Muhindo, the Climate Justice coordinator for Oxfam in Uganda, said: “We want to see real action. They should come up with a mechanism so that financial pledges can be fulfilled and can reach vulnerable communities.”

He said it is unfortunate that many investors are constructing and growing sugarcane in wetlands as the government looks on.

“We need to save the wetlands because they provide the ecosystem that is very important to solve the problem of climate change we are facing,” he added.

This call was made in Mbale City on Monday during the commemoration of African Climate Caravan Uganda organised by Youth Go Green Uganda, an umbrella organisation for young people engaged in climate change interventions in Uganda with the support from Oxfam ahead of the COP27 UN Climate Conference that commences on November 6 and ends on November 18 in Egypt.

Mr Edwin Muhumuza, the chief executive officer of Youth Go Green, said: “We have involved the youth in the fight against climate change because they are the most affected group.” Mr Muhumuza said.

He urged the government to implement existing laws that aim to conserve the environment and mitigate disasters.

Many parts of the country have been severely hit by floods that have claimed lives and destroyed crops.

The heavy rains have ravaged settlements and displaced thousands, leaving businesses paralysed.

The major water bodies, including lakes Victoria, Albert, Kyoga and several rivers, have burst their banks, displacing thousands of people.

In August this year, 29 people were killed in floods that devastated Bugisu Sub-region.

Ms Irene Akello, an environmental activist, encouraged the government to intensify mass sensitisation on climate change.

“There is fragility in the ecosystems including wetlands, lakeshores and mountainous forests that are facing encroachment and degradation,”Ms Akello said.

Mr Moses Mbogo, another activist, said environment and natural resources are mercilessly under threat from both natural and man-made drivers of change.

Mr Ahamada Washaki, the Resident City Commissioner for Mbale, said they will continue to enforce the presidential directive on environmental conservation and protection.

The Zonal UPDF Commander, Lt Col John Luyima, said the army is committed to promotion of fruit production and conducive ecosystem.

“The fruit planting initiative also helps to moderate climatic conditions and provides a good breeze for humanity,” he said.

