Activists want men to help women with household chores

Traditionally, domestic work and caregiving is largely done by women and attracts no financial compensation especially in African countries including Uganda.

To change the status quo, the government and partners like OXFAM, Uganda Women's Network (UWONET) are proposing that men and women should share unpaid care and domestic work to eliminate gender disparities in society.

Ms Angela Nakafeero, Commissioner for Gender and Women Affairs in the Ministry of Gender Labour and Social Development said currently, most women spend most of their time doing unpaid domestic care work such as cooking, taking care of the sick, care of their children and spouses, washing clothes, collecting water a status quo that she said must be changed.

“Women are overworked, they spend 5.5 hours every day, especially in the rural areas, to do all this kind of work within the household. Men only spend 3.5 hours on unpaid care work and 7.4 hours on paid employment. This has implications to access and the extent to which women and girls can enjoy their right, particularly their right to education,” Ms Nakafeero said.

She added: “Women and girls rights are undermined by the kind of work they do. You will find that most of the girls at the ages 10 plus, absenteeism is higher, mainly because they have to step at home and support their mothers to deliver this work. If a mother has a sick child, she will definitely stay home to be able to look after and prepare food for the sick person or for the young ones.”

She made the remarks while officiating at the opening of women’s economic empowerment and We-Care learning event attended by participants from Kenya, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia and Uganda in Kampala on Monday.

According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), women in Africa spend 3.4 times more time on unpaid care work than men, with most unpaid caregivers being women aged 15-54. These women often face economic challenges, have multiple children, and possess low education levels, frequently lacking financial support from their partners.

Ms Nakafeero emphasised the need for a mindset shift, urging the training of young boys to support their mothers with domestic responsibilities as this will help them understand that sharing these duties is not a threat to their masculinity.

Mr Francis Shanty Odokorach, the Country Director of Oxfam in Uganda, stated that sharing domestic work strengthens family bonds.

“This actually strengthens the families because the women will have more time to engage in other activities, the men will also have quality time with their family. It also means that the relationship with their wives and their children improves significantly and then it also drives the income for the family,” Mr Odokorach said.

Mr Odokorach also pointed out that if women are overwhelmed with domestic duties, they are less able to participate in political and economic activities, perpetuating gender inequality. “It’s crucial for men to engage in caregiving to allow women the time to pursue these opportunities,” he added.

He reiterated Oxfam's commitment, in collaboration with the Ministry of Gender, to ensure unpaid care work is recognised, redistributed, reduced, and rewarded.

However, this proposal has received mixed reactions, as some respondents this publication talked to, with some welcoming it while others strongly opposed it.

Mr Robert Mukiibi a boda boda rider in Namuwongo said that according to his culture, domestic work is done by women and a man’s role is to look for money and take care of the home. He noted that even when his wife works, it is his responsibility to take care of his home.

“The moment you start doing house chores, a woman will start to disrespect you and you will even lose respect among our children,” Mr Mukiibi said, noting that he can only come in to help if his wife is unwell.

Mr Lawrence Lukanga, a businessman in Kampala also said that he would only help his wife if she is unwell.

“I used to help her when she was pregnant or sick but now the children have grown, when she is sick the children will do the work because she has trained them,” Mr Lukanga said.