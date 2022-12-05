ADB commits Shs1 trillion to renovate metre gauge railway

The African Development Bank has committed more than Shs1 trillion to renovate the Kampala-Malaba Uganda metre gauge railway to boost regional trade, an official has said.

The railway line is part of the East African Community’s Northern Corridor linking Uganda (Kampala) to Kenya’s coastal city of Mombasa.

While approving the financing in Ivory Coast last week, the bank’s group president, Mr Akinwumi Adesina, said railway lines are critical to opening up the heartland of Africa where there is immense agricultural and economic potential.

“Rail tracks are also instrumental in linking rural-based special agricultural processing zones, which the African Development Bank is promoting, to markets and other vital logistics hubs. Railway lines should not simply connect ports to mines,” Mr Adesina said.