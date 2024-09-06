Address rudeness of midwives towards pregnant mothers, Minister tells new council

The State Minister for Health, Ms Anifa Kawooya, has urged the new Uganda Nurses and Midwives Council (UNMC) leadership to tackle the issue of rudeness among some healthcare professionals towards pregnant mothers and patients.

"Every patient must be cared for. We are not doing them a favour. We must ensure that they get the services they are supposed to get. This is the right of the patient. We have lost many lives due to carelessness," Kawooya said during the inauguration of the council on Friday in Kampala.

She specifically highlighted the mistreatment of mothers in labour wards, saying, "You hear midwives screaming to the mothers, 'Am I the one who impregnated you?' Chairperson of midwives, talk to your people. Let them give service with care, these are mothers. If nobody cared for you, would you be alive? I don't like how mothers are treated."

Despite this, Ms Kawooya acknowledged the importance of the UNMC in improving the quality of care and services to the community.

“Your role is to promote excellence and ensure that our nurses and midwives have the support and the resources they need to thrive. This world is competitive, it's beyond attaining knowledge. The product that we are putting out there is very important,” she added.

Dr Elizabeth Ekong Namukombe, the new UNMC Chairperson, assured the Minister that her leadership would prioritise the well-being of nurses and midwives and ensure quality care for patients.

"The council has been able to ensure and uphold the highest standards of care, ethics, and professionalism of their professionals. The council is entrusted with the responsibility of safeguarding the public from unsafe practices," Dr Ekong said.