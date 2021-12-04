ADF pursuit will only end after their defeat – Gen Muhanga

The overall operations commander, Maj Gen Kayanja Muhanga said that the operation will mainly focus on weakening identified enemy camps in North Kivu. Photo | UPDF

By  U R N

New Agency

Uganda Radio Network

What you need to know:

  • Early this week, the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) and the DRC forces launched a joint operation code-named “Operation Suja”, against ADF militants in North Kivu, an offensive that Ugandan officials said was intended to drive the militants out of their bases.  

The military operation launched against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will only come to an end when the group is completely defeated, the UPDF has announced.

