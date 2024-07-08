ADF terror suspect remanded to Luzira

Abubakar Swalleh, a 31-year-old alleged terrorism suspect, has been charged and remanded to Luzira prison by the Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's court.

Swalleh, also known as Mupeta Isaac, Dog City, Fujo Boxer, and Tom Kivuruge, on Monday appeared before the presiding Magistrate Ronald Kayiizi who read to him three counts of terrorism financing, supporting a terrorist organization, and belonging to a terrorist organization.

He was not allowed to take a plea as his offences are capital in nature. Swalleh's co-accused, Sulaiman Nsubuga, 48, was not present in court, but a production warrant was issued for him to appear on July 16.

“This court has no jurisdiction to handle your case. It can only be heard in the High Court. For a meantime you are remanded to Luzira prison until July 16 for further mention of the case and a production warrant is hereby issued for A2 Nsubuga (accused two) to appear on the same day,” Mr Kayiizi held.

Court heard from the prosecution led by Ms Joan Keko and Mr Ivan Kyazze that according to the information they have, Nsubuga is on remand at Kitalya Prison on other charges of possession of firearms thus seeking for a production warrant so that fresh charges can be communicated to him.

According to the charge sheet, in count one, the state alleges that Swalleh and others still at large between 2018 and April 2024 in diverse areas of Uganda, Dr Congo, Tanzania, Zambia and South Africa directly or indirectly mobilised funds and procured digital watches, power banks other essential supplies, recruited and transferred recruits to Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in Eastern DRC, knowing or having reason to believe that such support would be used in full or in part by the ADF, a terrorist organisation.

In count two the prosecution states that Swalleh, Nsubuga and others still at large between 2018 and April 2024 in diverse areas of Uganda, Dr Congo, Tanzania, Zambia and South Africa respectively rendered support to ADF a terrorist organization to wit mobilised funds and procured essential supplies, recruited and transferred recruits to Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in Eastern DRC, knowing or having reason to believe that such support will be used for purposes of and or instigation of acts of terrorism.

It is further alleged that the Swalleh, Nsubuga and others still at large belonged or professed to belong to ADF.