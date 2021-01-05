Adjumani, Amuru residents ask govt to fix broken bridge

By Martin Okudi More by this Author

Residents in Adjumani and Amuru districts have expressed concern over the failure by Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) to fix Eraji bridge on Eraji River in Pakelle Sub-county in Adjumani District.

The bridge, which links residents of Pakelle sub-county in Adjumani District to Pabbo Town Council in Amuru District, was in early December severely damaged by floods in the area as a result of the heavy rain.

Last week, residents of Indriani Village in Pakelle Sub-county created an alternative route across Eraji River.

However, their efforts did not bear fruit after a heavy truck plunged into the alternative path.

Ms Florence Adong, a food produce seller at Pabbo Town Council, said the broken bridge has hampered trade between the two districts.

“Campaigns have taken away our leaders. They no longer listen to our pleas yet we pay taxes which should have been channelled to address such emergencies,” Ms Adong said.

She accused the district leaders and officials at Unra of deliberately refusing to rescue traders.

Advertisement

Mr Pascal Adrawa, a farmer in Pakelle Sub-county, said he encountered challenges in transporting his farm produce to the market and was forced to use a longer route because of the impassable bridge.

“If a farmer faces such hurdles in transportation of his or her produce, what about expectant women, who may require an ambulance to reach a health facility?” Mr Adrawa asked.

Mr James Leku, the Adjumani LC5 chairperson, said his office had formally communicated to Unra about the multiple challenges the residents in the area are facing due to the damaged bridge.

“I urge the locals to remain calm. As a district we do not have the budget to fix the bridge since it is situated on a road network that is managed by Unra”

Mr Allan Ssempebwa, the media relations manager at Unra, said they are aware of the situation on ground and have already devised both interim and long-time restoration measures to ensure continuity of traffic flow on the road.

He said they have started mobilising road equipment and manpower but currently the technical team has retreated for festivities saying work would resume soon.

“In the meantime I advise the residents to use alternative routes to avoid accidents because the damaged bridge has compromised the normal traffic flow,” Mr Ssempebwa said.

Why the bridge is important

Since the start of the tarmacking process of Atiak-Laropi Road in September 2020, many road users have resorted to plying Pabbo-Atiak Road which is shorter by three kilometres and less congested with ongoing roadworks.

Government secured a Shs235 billion loan from the European Union for the ongoing 66-kilometer Atiak-Laropi Road project.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com