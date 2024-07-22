Adjumani CAO transferred amidst allegations of mismanagement

The Chief Administrative Officer of Adjumani, Mr Grandfield Oryono Omonda, has been transferred to Butaleja District amidst allegations of mismanaging withholding tax amounting to Shs1.1 billion.

Speaking at the handover ceremony that was held in the council boardroom on Saturday, Mr Omonda, showed remorse, begging for forgiveness from those on whose toes he had stepped.

"Please, if I have stepped on your toes, you forgive me," he said.

Omonda's transfer comes after contractors implicated him in mismanaging withholding taxes and introducing an illegal 10 per cent cut for each contract awarded.

Despite this, he praised himself for competently managing district records, saying, "I must salute myself... and may not be matched and erased in the archives of Adjumani District CAOs office."

District Chairperson, Mr Ben Anyama, applauded Omonda's performance, citing his ratings among 176 districts and municipalities in Uganda.

He was rated number 101 among 176 districts and municipalities in Uganda but the ratings had dropped significantly over the past two financial years.

The incoming Chief Administrative Officer, Mr Andrew Ocen, asked for cooperation from civil servants and elected leaders to ensure effective service delivery.

"When I fall short, I will need your support... I pledge my commitment to working together to elevate the district to a desired standard," he said, emphasizing the importance of teamwork in managing expectations.