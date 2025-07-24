Hello

Adjumani court grants bail to nine NRM supporters accused of election violence

The nine NRM supporters in the dock in Adjumani district on Wednesday. PHOTO BY MARKO TAIBOT.

By  Marko Taibot

What you need to know:

Reading the charges in a packed courtroom, Magistrate Michael Okot stated that the accused allegedly smashed the windshield of a vehicle and destroyed campaign posters belonging to Mr John Anyanzo, a rival candidate for the LC5 chairperson seat

The Grade One Magistrate’s Court in Adjumani on Monday granted bail to nine supporters of the incumbent district chairman and NRM flag bearer aspirant, Mr Ben Anyama, who are facing charges related to political violence.

The group—Eruaga Jovan, Andruga Emmanuel, Akule George, Vuziga Joel, Vundru Swaib, Ndreara Abraham, Anyovi Patrick, Anyanzo Ivan, and Oroma Isaac—was charged with one count of malicious damage to property and three counts of assault causing bodily harm.

Reading the charges in a packed courtroom, Magistrate Michael Okot stated that the accused allegedly smashed the windshield of a vehicle and destroyed campaign posters belonging to Mr John Anyanzo, a rival candidate for the LC5 chairperson seat. The incident reportedly took place on July 20, 2025, in Molukpwoda Village, Adjumani Town Council.

Prosecution further alleged that the group assaulted three individuals—Draga Kodili, Aluma Swaleh, and Gadafi Adrawa—during the same fracas. All nine accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Resident State Attorney Mr Simon Angumale told the court that while investigations had been completed, his team needed more time to prepare for trial due to limited interaction with the complainants.

Defense counsel Ms Brenda, representing the accused, applied for bail under Article 23(6) of Uganda’s 1995 Constitution, which guarantees the right to bail. She argued that the accused are presumed innocent until proven guilty under Article 28(3).

In his ruling, Magistrate Okot agreed, noting that the accused had presented credible sureties, most of whom were close relatives. He granted each of the nine accused a non-cash bail of Shs 1 million, while each surety was bonded at Shs 1.5 million. The case was adjourned to August 15, 2025.

Speaking to journalists outside court, Mr Anyama called on his supporters to remain peaceful and avoid violence during the election period.

“I condemn all forms of electoral violence. Let’s not allow political competition to divide or destabilize our communities,” he said.

The NRM primaries for the LC5 flag bearer in Adjumani, scheduled for July 24, 2025, have attracted three contenders—the incumbent Mr Ben Anyama, Mr John Anyanzo (former district speaker and vice chairperson), and one other aspirant.


