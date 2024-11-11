Adjumani Hospital moves to cut annual maternal deaths to zero

Authorities at Adjumani Hospital have said they intend to cut annual maternal deaths to zero amid persistent challenges in the health sector.

Ministry of Health recently ranked Adjumani Hospital 3rd best among over 63 government general hospitals with low mortality rates nationwide. Adjumani Hospital Senior Administrator Michael Ojja said the recognition highlights the facility’s commitment towards improved quality healthcare, including ending mortality rates.

“We need to get more partners in order to fight maternal deaths. Making it to the top 3 works as our inspiration for serving locals and the refugee community in Adjumani and the neighboring districts,” Ojja told Monitor on Sunday.

He noted that maternal mortality cases have significantly decreased from 12 to 04 annually in the last few years.

According to Oja, the hospital annually handles approximately 4,693 antenatal visits and 3,243 deliveries, of which 29 result in stillbirths.

Through partners, Adjumani Hospital on Sunday launched an initiative aimed at eliminating maternal mortality, inspired by its recent recognition.

Located in the West Nile sub-region, Adjumani Hospital, which was established in 2000, has a capacity of 100 beds but currently manages more than 250 admissions and 450 outpatient cases daily.

The hospital also serves a diverse population, including over 250,000 refugees from South Sudan who reside in 19 settlements in the district.

On Sunday, the chairperson of the board of directors at Stanbic Bank Uganda, Damoni Kitabire, announced the bank's donation of maternal health equipment worth Shs18 million, which includes a modern oxygen consecrator, patient transportation stretcher, pulse oximeter, laryngoscope set, electrocardiogram machine, digital B.P machine, patient beds and mama kits.

“This initiative is about ensuring that mothers and children in this district have access to quality healthcare, which is vital for their well-being and future,” he said.

He underscored that investing in health services is crucial for the development of Uganda, as healthy individuals can contribute meaningfully to society.

“We started in Terego district (Tuku health Center), donated Items worth Shs26 million, went to Madi-Okollo, (Okollo Health Center), and gave items worth Shs26 million,” he added.

The Adjumani District Health Officer (DHO), Dr Dominic Drametu, acknowledged the critical need for enhanced maternal health services, particularly in light of the ongoing refugee crisis in the region.