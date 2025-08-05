Adjumani leaders seek to protect depleted forests

With valuable tree species facing extinction due to widespread deforestation, Adjumani District leaders have revived sub-county environment and natural resources committees to help conserve the remaining trees. Deforestation is rampant in the district, with tree species such as Afzelia-Africana, shea nut, and mahogany facing extinction.

The Zoka Central Forest Reserve has been heavily degraded Trees are felled for timber, firewood and to make charcoal. The deforestation is partly fuelled by a rise in the population of locals and an influx of refugees. This has led to more demand for cooking fuel such as wood and charcoal and the clearing of woodlands to create space for cultivating crops and human settlement.

To stop this assault on the environment, the district authorities have partnered with the Uganda Refugee Resilience Initiative.

Speaking to Monitor on Sunday, Mr Charles Giyaya, the district natural resources officer, said the sub-county committees are crucial in coordinating environmental protection efforts at the local level.

This supplements efforts by other environmental activists such as Friends of Zoka, who have are fighting to stop deforestation. According to Mr Giyaya, the committees also work closely with the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) and other agencies to conserve the environment. The committees, established under Section 28 of the National Environment Act No. 5 of 2019, bring together a wide range of stakeholders.

These include the Office of the Resident District Commissioner, the LC5 Chairperson, the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), the District Natural Resources Office, the Refugee Desk Office, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), cultural leaders, non-governmental organisation, Members of Parliament, and the private sector.

The CAO of Adjumani District, Mr James Ocen, said these structures are crucial for decentralising environmental governance and involving communities in sustainable natural resource management.

The crisis

“We are battling serious environmental destruction—charcoal burning, illegal tree cutting, and bush fires have worsened droughts, floods, and rising temperatures. Climate change affects a lot of people. All efforts put to avert the adverse effects of climate change should succeed,” Mr Ocen said.

According to statistics by Global Forest Watch, in 2020, Adjumani had 102 kha of natural forest, covering over 33 percent of its land area.

In 2024, it lost 3.25 kha of natural forest, equivalent to 1.39 Mt of CO₂ emissions. The Global Forest Watch statistics also states that from 2002 to 2024, Adjumani lost 22ha of humid primary forest, making up 0.12 percent of its total tree cover loss in the same period.

The total area of the humid primary forest in Adjumani decreased by 2.3 percent in this period. Mr Emmanuel Okumu, a UNHCR field officer, said refugees now travel over five kilometres to collect firewood as nearby trees have been depleted. “This calls for strict mitigation measures to restore and protect the ecosystem within the district,” he said.

Mr Albert Alunmbgi, a local leader, appealed for stronger law enforcement to curb environmental degradation. The Assistant Resident District Commissioner, Ms Sharon Apio, urged district leaders and residents to collaborate in safeguarding the environment for future generations.

The formation of district environment and natural resources committees is part of Uganda’s commitment to decentralised environmental governance, first formalised under the National Environment Act of 1995. The Act of 2019 strengthens these committees’ mandate to ensure environmental protection and sustainable resource management at the grassroots level.