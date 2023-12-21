Adjumani, Mbale to benefit from Shs135b water project

National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has launched a Shs135b water project for Adjumani and Mbale districts.

Mr Silver Mugisha, the managing director of NWSC said that the project is aimed at improving water and sanitation and also providing long-term solutions to water and sanitation challenges in the area.

The projects are funded by the World Bank under the integrated water management and Development project that will commence in March next year and end in 2025 and will benefit over one million people in the two districts.

Speaking at the signing and awarding of contracts event at their headquarters in Kampala, Mr Mugisha revealed that the Adjumani project will take 18 months and Mbale water project will take 21 months and will cost Shs59.8b and Shs75.6b respectively.

Mr Mugisha noted that the Adjumani project consists of the construction of a water supply system from the River Nile that shall produce 4m litres of water per day; three borehole systems that shall produce a total of 3.6M litres of water per day to serve the refugee settlement, and a faecal sludge treatment plant to serve the refugees in Adjumani town council and surrounding areas.

“The project shall also facilitate the construction of eight latrine blocks at selected health centres, markets and administrative units in Ciforo and Dzaipi town council ships, Adjumani and Pakele town councils all in Adjumani district,” he said.

The Mbale projects consist of the construction of works for water supply and sanitation systems and water distribution systems and sanitation facilities.

Mr Mugisha noted that all the projects will be executed by China Communication Construction Ltd (CCCC) and tasked them to produce quality work in the given time frame and warned them about cost overruns.

Mr Li Jincheng the CCCC managing director committed to doing quality work in the stipulated time frame as they are committed to making more contributions to this country.