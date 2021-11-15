Adjumani refugees, host communities in land woes

Land conflicts in Boroli and Mungula refugee settlements, Adjumani District, are threatening peaceful co-existence between refugees and host communities, leaders have warned.

During a community dialogue at the weekend with Pakele Sub-county authorities, Mr Ratib Kokole Takini, a refugee from Boroli, accused host communities of stealing their agricultural produce and livestock despite renting the land from the latter.

“We were given goats but they got lost and when we followed up the matter, they were found with the host communities. This is a clear indication that we are not peaceful with the host community,” Mr Kokole said.

The refugee welfare councillor chairperson for Boroli I refugee settlement, Ms Kevin Dorothy Maiya, said she has received more than 50 cases of land related conflicts this year. The settlement has about 10,000 refugees.

Ms Maiya appealed to lower local government leaders and partners to act as mediators between refugees and landlords.

The RWC I chairperson for Boroli II, Mr John Taban, said more than 20 goats belonging to refugees were collected from communities since February.

Mr Taban, however, said not all the landlords mistreat refugees, adding that some are kind.

Solution

Mr Gerald Obini, a peace building officer from Jesuit Refugee Services, called for conflict-sensitive approaches to build peace among the two communities.

A landlord in Oruangwa Village, Mungula Parish Itirikwa Sub-county only known as Mr Mandela, accused some refugee communities of having bad farming practices such as bush burning, which destroys the environment.

Mr Wellborn Kenyi, the Pakele Sub-county chairperson, said they organised the community dialogue to mitigate the conflicts.

“We want to desist from the culture that leaders are always called to solve problems, we want to come on ground whether there is a problem or not to discuss peace building modalities,” Mr Kenyi stated.

He advised refugees to always engage local leaders when transacting land related business.

Mr Robert Andeoye, the settlement commandant, said although refugees are only given 30x30 metres to settle, many have, through local arrangements, gone ahead to share land with the landlords for grazing and farming.