Adjumani residents pin hopes on Shs2.1 billion road project

Adjumani District Local Government has commissioned the construction of a Shs2.1 billion road project linking Adropi and Ukusijoni sub-counties, a move leaders and residents said could transform agricultural production and trade in the area.

The 6.5-kilometre road, financed by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) under the Uganda National Oilseeds Project (NOSP), is expected to ease transport for smallholder farmers who, for years, have struggled to access markets due to poor road networks.

Speaking at the launch of the project last Monday, the Adjumani Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Mr James Ocen, urged residents to take an active role in monitoring the works to ensure accountability and quality.

“The community should regularly supervise and monitor the roadworks so that there is value for money. And the contractor should ensure the work is completed within time because our farmers have suffered for many years,” Mr Ocen said.

Although the project is designed to last eight months, Mr Ocen revealed that its commencement has already been delayed by two months due to procurement setbacks.

The road, which has become narrow, bushy, and virtually impassable, was last upgraded in 2012. Farmers in this area mainly grow yams, cassava, simsim, and ground nuts.

The Chairperson of Adropi Sub-county, Mr Simon Dulu, said the poor state of the road had impeded farmers’ efforts to transport their produce to markets.

“This road will reduce the burden on our small-scale farmers who have been struggling to access markets outside the sub-county,” Mr Dulu said.

The construction work is being undertaken by Brusan Enterprise Limited. The company’s managing director, Mr Edgar Isagara, pledged to deliver high-quality work within the agreed timeframe despite the initial delays.

“We lost two months, but our teams are on the ground and will ensure the project is completed in time,” he said. According to the Adjumani District Engineer, Mr Richard Izakare, the road’s design includes five box culverts to enable water flow across the several streams it passes.

He explained that clearing has already begun with a seven-metre road reserve, and the finished road will be 4.5 metres wide.

Leaders appeal for proper use

Mr Kaijuka Richard, the Adjumani District vice chairperson, appealed to the community not to interfere with road openings or block offshoots that link to feeder paths.

Adjumani Resident District Commissioner Peter Taban urged residents to engage in income-generating activities rather than idling at trading centres.

“When we finish this road, let’s make economic use of it. Look at the Atiak-Umi Road, what are you doing with it to bring money into your pockets?” he asked.

About the project

The National Oilseeds Project is a Shs1.2 trillion government programme that was launched in 2021 with support from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and other partners. It seeks to improve rural livelihoods by promoting sunflower, soybean, simsim, and groundnut value chains.

The seven-year project, implemented by the ministries of Agriculture and Local Government, aims to construct or rehabilitate more than 2,500kms of community access roads across 81 districts, including Adjumani.