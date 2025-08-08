Adjumani struggles to provide services as refugees increase

Adjumani leaders have said the large number of refugees in the district has caused a significant strain on social services. Speaking during a meeting between district leaders and a team from the Office of the President’s Anti-Corruption Unit, the district leaders said they did not have the funds to cater for both the locals and the refugees.

Mr Francis Mindra, the clerk to the district council, said the district is struggling to maintain services in the health and education sectors due to reduced support from development partners. “Many teachers have been laid off in integrated schools serving both refugees and host communities, and a similar situation is affecting health workers. If this trend is not addressed, service delivery will break down,” Mr Mindra warned.

The Principal Chief Administrative Officer, Mr Richard Edema, said cases of theft of food items by some refugees have increased as a result of reduced rations from humanitarian agencies. He added that Uganda’s open-door policy makes the country the largest refugee host in Africa, with Adjumani alone hosting a refugee population nearly equal to that of its nationals.

“Adjumani has a long history of hosting refugees since 1968. Despite the challenges, we have benefited from some interventions, such as a European Union-funded roads,” Mr Edema said. Security concerns were also raised by the Adjumani District Police Commander, Mr Herbert Masembe, who said some refugee youth were engaging in criminal activities.

“Some of these groups cross back to South Sudan after committing crimes, making it difficult to apprehend them,” he said. Despite the strain on resources, the Adjumani District Vice Chairperson, Mr Richard Kaijuka Artha, said the host community continues to coexist peacefully with refugees.

“We have accepted to coexist because of our cultural heritage. At one point, we were also refugees in South Sudan. However, we have written to OPM and UNHCR, seeking a dialogue on better refugee management, and we are still waiting for their response,” he said.

Dr Mary Grace Akiror, the deputy head of the RDC Secretariat, who led the team from the Office of the President, acknowledged the burden that hosting refugees places on the district but cautioned civil servants against corruption, saying it worsens the situation. She further urged district leaders to redouble their efforts in service delivery to both refugees and host communities. “Let us check our level of service delivery and change our attitudes. This should be a turning point to ensure we do the right thing,” Dr Akiror advised.

TREND

Adjumani District hosts one of the largest refugee populations in Uganda, with 231,483 refugees, while nationals number 300,590, sharing its limited resources with displaced foreign nationals amid calls for greater support from the government and international partners.



