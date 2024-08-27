Adjumani Town Council launches tree planting project to restore forest cover

Adjumani Town Council, in collaboration with the environmental organization Friends of Zoka, has launched a tree planting project under the theme, “Grow 3 Trees for a Household Campaign for a Green and Healthy Town.” This initiative aims to encourage communities to plant trees in an effort to restore the district’s lost forest cover, which has been significantly depleted due to illegal activities such as charcoal burning and logging, particularly in the Zoka Central Forest Reserve.

Zoka Forest, known for its highly valued natural tree species, has become a target for illegal loggers, resulting in severe deforestation. This deforestation has caused detrimental effects on the climate, leading to extremely hot conditions during dry seasons. Rains, which used to return in March, are now delayed until the end of April, creating prolonged dry spells.

Efforts to combat deforestation and restore the environment are underway. Ms Regina Mededrira, the LC1 Chairperson of Pavuraga Village in Cesia Parish, emphasized that tree planting not only enhances the beauty of the town but also plays a critical role in environmental conservation and improving air quality.

“We have been faced with unique illnesses, and our children sometimes suffer from malnutrition due to a lack of fruits. Let us embrace this project to save our forests,” Mededrira urged.

During an address to hundreds of residents at Pavuraga Village, Mr. Lawrence Mangapi, the LC3 Chairperson of Adjumani Town Council, underscored the importance of planting more than 6,500 trees in the town council this year.

“Our goal is for each village to plant no fewer than 361 fruit and evergreen trees. We have 18 villages, along with institutions like health centers and schools, which must each plant more than 100 trees on their compounds. Every staff member in these institutions is also expected to plant trees,” Mangapi stated.

The Plan

Mangapi emphasized that local council leaders and village chairpersons will personally visit homes to ensure that residents who receive tree seedlings plant and maintain them. He also stressed that the town council will strictly regulate tree cutting, with permission required from a forester.

“Once a tree is planted and has grown, no one has the authority to cut it down without proper authorization,” he added.

Mr William Amanzuru, the Team Leader of Friends of Zoka, described the project as a way to reconnect people with nature.

“This is a community-based solution aimed at addressing the massive effects of climate change and environmental degradation in the district. We are initially targeting the three parishes of Adjumani Town Council but will eventually expand to other sub-counties, with a goal of planting nearly 50,000 trees across the district,” Amanzuru explained.

He further noted that in sub-counties with severely depleted tree cover, such as Itirikwa, Pakele, and Ukusijoni, they are promoting commercial tree planting and the use of energy-saving stoves to reduce tree cutting.

Background

According to the Adjumani District Forest Department, the district once boasted 25% forest cover across its 31,000 square kilometers. However, 15% of this forest cover has since been lost due to factors such as the influx of refugees since the 1980s, rapid urbanization, increased demand for charcoal and wood fuel, and illegal logging.