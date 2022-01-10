Adjumani unveils Shs136b education response plan

By  Tobbias Jolly Owiny  &  Marko Taibot

The funding will cater for development of education infrastructure and materials to ensure quality education.

Adjumani District authorities have unveiled a three-year education response plan to address the lack of education infrastructure and associated services among the refugee population in the district.
The document, a copy of which Daily Monitor has seen, aims at improving the learning for the increasing number of refugees and host community children.
Estimated to cost $37.942 million (approximately Shs136.5 billion) to execute, the plan which runs between November 2021 to mid 2024, is set to impact the lives of more than 124,300 refugees and host community learners every year.

