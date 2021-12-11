Adult patients to be screened for high blood pressure, diabetes

The Ministry of Health has asked health workers to screen every adult patient for high blood pressure and diabetes for early detection and treatment.

This was said during the spice project dissemination workshop in Mukono District on Wednesday.

Dr Gerald Mutungi, the assistant commissioner at the health ministry, said 25 per cent of adult Ugandans have high blood pressure and there is a need to screen every patient who turns up at a health facility.

"Many have blood pressure and diabetes but don't know and yet when they detected early enough, they can be treated," he said.

Dr Mutungi said that as ministry of health, they are going to use spice project findings to prevent the further spread of such diseases.

He advised people to avoid too much sugar, salt, cigarettes, overweight and to do medical checkups to prevent severe diseases.

The Mukono District Health Officer, Dr Stephen Mulindwa, warned health workers against smoking and drinking alcohol noting that they should have an exemplary life.

Ms Ritah Nakandi, a nurse at Mukono General Hospital said they haven't been screening for pressure and diabetes but they are going to start with immediate effect once the government avails the necessary supplies.

"We do lack enough medical equipment to work effectively and request the government to equip us," she said.

Ms Fatuma Ndisaba, the Mukono Resident District Commissioner said there is a need for mindset change as some people do believe that pressure and diabetes can be treated by witchdoctors which worsens their health condition.

She also appealed to the government to empower village health teams.

Dr Geofrey Musinguzi, the lead investigator of the Spice project said there is a need to create awareness to the people about non-communicable diseases, high blood pressure and high blood sugars. People should always get a good diet, do physical activities, and avoid stress.