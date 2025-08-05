Adultery allegation sparks violent mob attack, arson in Kisoro

Police in Kisoro district are investigating a late-night accusation of adultery spiraled into a violent confrontation, leaving a boda boda rider fighting for his life and his motorcycle reduced to ashes.

The incident occurred on August 4, 2025, at a local bar in Shozi village, Nyakabande sub-county.

According to police reports, the boda boda rider, identified as Ivan from Kilambo village, was allegedly caught in a compromising situation with another man's wife at a Kisoro bar.

The accusation triggered a swift and brutal response from a group of individuals, leading to an aggravated robbery, assault, and malicious destruction of property.

"I tried asking Julius (bar owner) why they were beating Ivan, but they turned on me, and I had to run," said Rosemary, a resident who witnessed the incident. She had been contacted by Jerome, a police officer, who received a distress call at approximately 3:00am, warning that Ivan was "on the verge of being beaten to death."

Rosemary's attempt to intervene was met with hostility, and she was forced to flee to a nearby kitchen. From there, she watched as the group set Ivan's motorcycle on fire, destroying it.

"I saw Vibe and two others push the bike to a trench. Then Julius came with Ivan's clothes, threw them on the motorcycle, and set it on fire with a matchbox," she recounted.

The group returned to the bar as flames engulfed the vehicle. Ivan escaped toward an eucalyptus grove but with severe injuries.

Rosemary reported the incident to the area chairperson the following morning, sparking a community-led effort to track the perpetrators.

By the evening of August 4, the case reached Nyakabande Police Station.

Police recovered the charred motorcycle and found Ivan unconscious, rushing him to Kisoro Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Kigezi Police spokesperson ASP Elly Maate condemned the attack, calling it a "criminal and unacceptable act."

He confirmed that Julius, Mfitimukiza Papius, and Vibe are in custody, facing charges of aggravated robbery and malicious damage.

"Taking the law into your own hands is not justice—it's chaos," Maate told the press on Tuesday, urging residents to report disputes to authorities.

The Kisoro United Boda Boda Operators (KUBO) also responded, with General Secretary Batamukoraho Baker expressing solidarity with Ivan.

"No one deserves this kind of brutality, whether they're one of us or not," he said. "We're calling for a proper investigation to bring those responsible to justice."

He echoed Maate's plea, adding, "Mob justice solves nothing. Hand suspects over to the police."



